Jam Jar Army steps in to Alnwick Playhouse appeal

This week, the Gazette is launching a special Jam Jar Army appeal to help Alnwick Playhouse edge closer to its fund-raising target.

We would like readers to save their loose change to stamp their mark on the theatre’s ongoing appeal, Show Your Support.

Jam Jar Army

The Jam Jar Army scheme, which was first launched in May 2011, will this time aim to raise enough to sponsor one of the steps on the new-look spiral staircase at the front of the Playhouse building.

In the past, the Jam Jar Army has raised money for several local causes, including HospiceCare North Northumberland, dog rescue charity SHAK, and the Stephen Carey Fund to provide defibrillators in our communities.

Previously, a target of £10,000 was set at the start of a year of collecting, but all we need to have a step dedicated to Gazette readers is to raise a more modest £1,000.

That’s still a lot of pennies, so we urge you to grab an empty jar and start filling it with coins as soon as you can.

The proposed new-look staircase at the Alnwick Playhouse.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts said: “The spiral staircase at the Playhouse has always been an iconic feature connecting the foyer to the theatre and gallery above.

“The new design will be clean and elegant with the steps being warmly lit to reveal the names of those who have adopted a step in support of our Show Your Support Campaign.

“Community groups are welcome to apply to adopt a step on the staircase and I am delighted that the Gazette readers will join in.

“The Jam Jar Army is a fabulous community fundraising idea, initiated by the Gazette.

“When I first arrived at the Playhouse six years ago and we had lost arts council regular funding to the sum of forty thousand pound per year, the Jam Jar Army provided a life line for our Youth Theatre. It raised over ten thousand pounds for the Playhouse Youth Theatre allowing the Youth Theatre productions and creative team to continue whilst I developed other new areas of income.

“It is a huge thank you to the Gazette and the readers for their support back then and a thank you now, for perfectly timing this Jam Jar Army appeal in support of the Playhouse as we embark on a new chapter in our new building with our new staircase.”

Individuals and community groups can still sponsor their own step in the staircase for £1,000, or sponsor one of the 260 seats in the auditorium for £250.

Visit the Playhouse website at www.supportyourplayhouse.co.uk or call staff on 01665 510785 and tell them the message that you would like inscribed on the brass seat plaque which will be fitted to the back of the seat.