The Last of Us is set for a dramatic finale to its second series 👀

The Last of Us season 2 comes to an end very soon.

Ellie’s quest for revenge in Seattle will continue.

But what time can you expect the latest episode?

The dramatic season finale of The Last of Us is set to finally arrive. Viewers have been kept on the edge of their seats since the show returned in April.

The show was away from our screens for two years - having first debuted back in 2023. However it is already bringing the curtain down on its second season.

But what time will the final episode be released? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from The Last of Us’ season finale?

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 | HBO

Both HBO and Sky Atlantic over the UK have been keeping a tight lid on the seventh episode of the second season of the hit show. They have not released a proper episode preview, beyond generic details about the series in general.

However a brief teaser clip has been released and it shows that the action has returned to Seattle - after last week’s flashback focused episode. It also appears to show that Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) will return along with Isaac (Jeffery Wright).

What time is The Last of Us out this week?

Over in America, HBO will be airing the second episode of the second season of The Last of Us at 9pm ET - and it will also stream on Max at the same time. For British audiences this translates to 2am on Sky Atlantic and Now TV - although it will be repeated at 9pm on Monday evening.

When is the next episode of The Last of Us?

This week’s instalment is the finale of season two, which is shorter than its 2023 debut. The Last of Us has been renewed for a third series, but there is no date on when to expect it.

