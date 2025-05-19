Pedro Pascal will return to The Last of Us this week 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Last of Us will feature some old and new faces this week.

One major star is returning, it has been confirmed.

But who else is in the cast for the latest episode?

A very familiar face will be returning to The Last of Us this week. Pedro Pascal will be returning following the brutal twist at the start of the second season.

The latest episode is set to be flashback heavy and feature a few new faces as well. A character only hinted at earlier in the series will appear - according to the credits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is in the cast for The Last of Us’ latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us tonight?

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 | HBO

The latest episode will see plenty of familiar faces returning - as well as some new additions. It includes the highly anticipated return of Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is appearing for the first time since episode two.

The full cast for season two episode six, according to IMDb , includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro Pascal - Joel Miller

Bella Ramsey - Ellie Williams

Gabriel Luna - Tommy Miller

Joe Pantoliano - Eugene Lynden

Isabela Merced - Dina

Young Mazino - Jesse

Rutina Wesley - Maria Miller

Robert John Burke - Seth

Tony Dalton - Javier Miller

Catherine O'Hara - Gail Lynden

Andrew Diaz - Young Joel

David Miranda - Young Tommy

Ezra Benedict Agbonkhese - Benjamin Miller(as Ezra Akbonkhese)

Noah Lamanna - Kat

Keiran Bohay - Dina's Dance Partner

Victor Lau - Dina's Dance Partner

Where do you know the actors from?

Pedro Pascal is one of the most recognisable faces from the show and in general right now. He played Joel in season one of The Last of Us and is set to star as Mr Fantastic in Marvel’s Fantastic Four this summer.

Joe Pantoliano, also known as Joey Pants, has had a long career in TV and film. He is best known for playing Ralph "Ralphie" Cifaretto in The Sopranos and Cypher in The Matrix.

Catherine O’Hara was memorably part of the cast of Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose. She is also known for appearing in movies such as the original Home Alone, Beetlejuice, After Hours and more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.