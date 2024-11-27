Don’t get caught out by Disney’s latest change

Jude Law stars in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Disney has changed the release date, just days before it arrives.

Fans can enjoy the two-episode premiere earlier than expected.

The latest Star Wars show will arrive on Disney Plus earlier than expected. The release time for Skeleton Crew has been moved up at the last minute.

Jude Law is starring in the show alongside a cast of younger actors in the coming-of-age show. It is the first Star Wars series to arrive since The Acolyte was cancelled earlier in the year.

Keep on top of when to expect the episodes, now that the release date has changed. Here’s all you need to know:

When does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release?

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Photo: Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm Ltd. | Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm Ltd.

The first two-episodes of the latest Star Wars series will arrive on Monday December 2 for audiences in the US - while fans in the UK and Europe will have to wait until Tuesday December 3, due to the differences in time zones. The remaining six episodes will air weekly after that.

How has the release date changed?

Disney has moved up the first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew by six hours. It will now arrive at 6pm PT on Monday December 2, instead of on December 3.

It is a big change for US audiences, who get to watch the show a whole evening earlier than they probably would have. But if you live in the UK and Europe, the episodes will just arrive in the early hours of Tuesday December 3, instead of around 8am.

Will the show be released in the UK?

Fans are still waiting for Alien: Romulus to arrive on Disney Plus outside of the US - it is currently streaming exclusively via Hulu. But the next Star Wars show will be available to all subscribers to the streaming service across the globe, so audiences won’t miss out.

