The festival returns to Wollaton Park on July 18 and 19 with two headline acts now confirmed

Splendour, the Nottingham music festival taking place at Wollaton Park, have announced its first two headliners for 2026.

The Wombats are set to perform on July 18, while Snow Patrol will headline the event on July 19.

Tickets are currently on sale, including payment plans for those feeling the pinch as we near the year’s end.

The festival, which has previously boasted names such as Richard Ashcroft, Kaiser Chiefs, Billy Ocean, James, The Human League, Pet Shop Boys and many more, has revealed that The Wombats and Snow Patrol will headline the July 18 and July 19 headline slots respectively.

Snow Patrol and The Wombats have just been announced as 2026's headliners at Splendour - the Nottingham music festival taking place at Wollaton Park in July. | Julia Godfrey/Jake Haseldine/Snow Patrol

Since their rise to fame in the noughties, The Wombats have maintained an impressive career trajectory. The Liverpool trio shows no signs of slowing down with their sixth album, which is their most sonically adventurous to date.

Known for their joyous, playful, and energetic live shows, the band seamlessly blends heartfelt emotional honesty with their high-energy performances.

Iconic indie-rock band Snow Patrol is known for their heartfelt/heart-wringing songs, led by the soaring vocals of Gary Lightbody. Formed in Dundee in 1994, the Northern Irish/Scottish band shot to fame with their 5x-platinum album, Final Straw, in 2003. Their hit song ‘Run’ was a major catalyst in the post-Britpop movement, propelling the band to national stardom.

Over the course of their career, Snow Patrol has amassed seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, six BRIT nominations, and one GRAMMY nomination. Last year, they released their UK Number One album, The Forest Is The Path, to widespread acclaim.

Speaking about the first additions to the Splendour line-up, DHP Family Director of Live Anton Lockwood remarked: “We’re delighted to welcome The Wombats and Snow Patrol as the two headliners for Splendour 2026. With sing-along hits and huge anthems, they are both artists we’ve been wanting to secure for a very long time, so it’s fantastic they are both coming to Nottingham.“

But, he mentions, “(...) there will be lots more to follow across all our stages, with more to announce soon.”

When can I get tickets for Splendour 2026?

Tickets to attend next year’s Splendour are currently on sale through the festival’s website , with prices ranging from £80 for a day ticket to £115 for a weekend ticket, with payment plans and City Resident Discounts also available.

