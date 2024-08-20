Leeds Festival 2024: What’s on offer Thursday for early birds arriving at Bramham Park this year?
- The campsite to Leeds Festival 2024 is set to open on August 21 2024.
- For those early birds heading to Bramham Park before Liam Gallagher’s headline set on Friday, there will be some forms of entertainment for you.
- Here’s the set times and acts performing at Leeds Festival 2024 on Thursday, shortly before the main acts begin their festival exploits the following three days.
So you’re one of those people who picked up an early bird ticket to plant your flag for Leeds Festival 2024 this year - and you’re heading to Bramham Park on Wednesday (August 21.)
Wise thinking, given that around 90,000 people are expected to be attending this year’s festival, headlined by Liam Gallagher, Blink-182 and Fred Again.. and no doubt the “prime real estate” will be yours for the picking across the numerous campsites this year.
But once you’ve managed to unload all your gear, set up the tent and hopefully meet some like minded revellers and share your hopes, dreams and aspirations for this festival with, you might be a little lost for what to do for an entire day - Thursday August 22 2024.
Thankfully, Festival Republic has got you covered and rather than search out someone with an acoustic guitar for a number of Oasis songs sung around the campsite, there will be a number of acts and DJs performing around the site to occupy your time before “the big players” arrive on site from Friday.
So what’s on during that Thursday when more people start arriving at Bramham Park, and are any of the names involved in the “pre-party” the sort of names you would have hoped were performing on one of the main days at Leeds Festival 2024?
Set times and schedule for Leeds Festival - August 22 2024
LS23
- 21:00 - 22:30: Annabel Stop It
- 22:30 - 00:00: MTRNICA
- 00:00 - 01:45: DJ Semtex
- 01:45 - 03:00: Jaguar
Festival Republic Stage
Chevron After Hours
- 21:00 - 23:00: Job Type and Vesarchie
- 23:00 - 00:30: Bvnquet
- 00:30 - 02:00: Skeptic
Piccadilly Party
- 20:00 - 21:00: Beefy Melons
- 21:00 - 22:00: Doktored
- 22:00 - 23:00: Danny Oliver
- 23:00 - 00:00: Holland
- 00:00 - 01:00: Doktored
- 01:00 - 02:00: Danny Oliver
- 02:00 - 03:00: Beefy Melons
Orange Campsite DJs
- 23:00 - 00:00: Nariek
- 00:00 - 01:00: Caladav
- 01:00 - 02:00: Daizy Darkerz
- 02:00 - 03:00: Keppie
Red Campsite DJs
