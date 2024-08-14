Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s some helpful tips on how to avoid dramas while camping at Leeds Festival 2024. 🏕

Around 90,000 people are expected to converge upon Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024 this August Bank Holiday.

While a number of festival revellers are day-tripping the event, the majority of those in attendance are set to camp over the festival period.

With that in mind, what are some do’s, don’ts and correct “etiquette” camping at this year’s festival?

With the campsite at Leeds Festival 2024 set to open a week from today for Early Bird ticket holders, many are finishing their last minute packing lists.

We’ve already discussed what to bring and what not to bring in general, but there are some exceptions between what is allowed on the campgrounds at Bramham Park themselves and the main arena of the festival.

Once again this year, there are certain campsites that are particularly fond of low noise, especially quiet campsites and family camping areas, who perhaps don’t want their Leeds Festival 2024 experience ruined by the (responsible) fun being had once the main arena closes.

The campsite for Leeds Festival opens a week from today for Early Bird ticket holders; here's some helpful tips as to prevent issues between campers at this year's event. | Getty/Canva

Plus - there is the issue of space at Bramham Park; 90,000 revellers are expected to show up across August Bank Holiday Weekend, and with space on the campsites at a premium, one could fall into the pitfall neglecting “campsite etiquette,” leading to maybe awkward exchanges with others camping in the same vicinity.

So what can you bring with you to the campsite at Leeds Festival 2024, and what is considered proper “etiquette” when camping this year?

How many campsites are at Leeds Festival 2024?

Much like previous years, there are seven campsites at Bramham Park with each area a particular zone - for example, Green and Brown Camping is for those who wish for a quieter festival experience this year, while Yellow and Blue Camping will get you closer to the main arena.

The Purple Campsite has previously played host to fairground attractions for those staying at Bramham Park looking for some fun when the main arena closes, while Red Camping is still considered one of the most popular areas to plant your festival flag.

A word of warning for those camping around the Orange site - as there are steep hills to traverse getting to and from the main arena once again.

What can I bring with me to the campsite at Leeds Festival?

While there has been a comprehensive list of items that you should just not contemplate bringing to Leeds Festival, there are a number of items that are allowed on the campsite grounds.

Alcohol for personal consumption (for those over the age of 18) is allowed onto the campsite but not in excessive amounts, meanwhile those carrying a large duffel bag with their clothes for the number of days camping can bring one over A4 size, but won’t be allowed to bring that into the arena.

Items allowed at Leeds Festival campsite only

Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ (Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s will be confiscated)

Audio Recorders

Bags larger than A4 size

Cameras, film or video equipment with lenses less than 6 inches

Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only)

Cans

Catapults

Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers

Cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves

Cool Bags/Boxes/Food Hampers (if for personal use)

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass).

Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups must be empty)

Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans

Flags

Gazebos

Selfie Sticks

Sound systems with small portable speakers

Umbrellas (including golf umbrellas)

What’s considered “campsite etiquette” at Leeds Festival 2024?

The layout of the camp grounds at this year's Leeds Festival at Bramham Park - the further away from the main arena, the more inclined people are to want a more "reserved" festival experience. | Festival Republic

How to be a considerate camper? There’s a couple of guidelines that Leeds Festival has in place that falls more under “campsite etiquette” at times rather than scripture. However, to ensure everyone has a good time camping at Bramham Park, the following should be considered.

Tents

Attendees are requested to keep to standard sized camping tents, as large tents or marquees may be restricted as they take up large amounts of space, which is always at a premium. Gazebos are allowed this year, but again - respect those around you regarding space.

Also - no marking territory waiting for people to arrive (or, playing “dibs” on areas of the campsite if you’re first on site.) Festival Republic does encourage a fair space-sharing practice, so roping your areas off like a proverbial VIP area is a big “faux pas.”

Once you are done camping, a gentle reminder to take all your belongings with you including your tent. We’ve all seen pictures of what Bramham Park looks like during the festivals and before the festival, so be considerate and keep it clean when you leave.

Noise levels and campsite conduct

Of course, moderate noise is expected at a music festival - but in those areas such as Quiet or Family Camping, loudspeakers and large sound systems are prohibited. A good rule of thumb here is “if they’re further away from the main arena, they probably don’t want all the noise that goes with it.”

That’s not to say that it’s “anything goes” on the other campsites; any form of what festival security and organisers feel is “anti-social behaviour,” including vandalism, harassment or violence, can result in an immediate ejection from Bramham Park without a refund.

Plus, who really wants to be “that” person at the campsite that people fondly recall being just an idiot? Just ask yourself “is this sensible, and would I like it to happen to me?”

Have you had any “skirmishes” when camping at Leeds Festival before? Do you have your own personal tips on camping at Bramham Park from previous years? Share your thoughts below or email the writer of this article directly.