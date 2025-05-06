Boomtown 2025: final line-up confirmed as the wait for re-sale tickets begins - how to sign up
- Boomtown 2025 have announced their latest ‘chapter’ has sold out.
- The news comes as the festival confirmed their final-line up ahead of their August 2025 event.
- Here’s the full list of acts and how you can sign-up for re-sale tickets to avoid missing out, again.
Boomtown 2025 has officially sold out, with organizers having released their final list of acts set to perform at Matterley Bowl in Hampshire from August 6 to 10, 2025.
Once again featuring an eclectic line-up spanning many genres, highlights this year include controversial hip-hop artist Azealia Banks, the legendary funk of Boney M, Ms Dynamite, Alien Ant Farm, and a highly anticipated set from jungle pioneer Goldie.
Beyond its diverse musical line-up, Boomtown Chapter Four: The Power of Now unveils a fully immersive world ripe for exploration. Built upon the core values of Creativity, Connection, and Celebration, the festival fosters a culture of respect: for oneself, for others, and for the planet.
New for this year is Thrutopia, a dedicated sanctuary inspired by Manda Scott's visionary work. This transformative area offers a space for rejuvenation through workshops, breathwork, and insightful discussions on sustainability, activism, and self-awareness, allowing attendees to deeply connect with the spirit of Chapter 4: The Power of Now.
For those who missed out on tickets, have no fear – resale options will be available later in the year, if any of the acts listed below are of interest. Here’s the full list of artists performing this year and how you can sign up to avoid missing out on resale tickets.
Boomtown 2025 - complete line-up
All information correct as of May 6 2025:
- 1985 Music
- 1991
- 4am Kru
- 5 Years of ec2a: DJ ADHD
- 69db (Spiral Tribe)
- 999999999
- A Little Sound
- A.M.C presents Digging Deep Ft. Phantom
- A.N.I.
- AC Slater
- AMA
- Aaron Liberator
- Acid Leak
- Aerial Salad
- Afriquoi
- Alien Ant Farm
- Altern 8 Live
- Anaïs
- Anfisa Letyago
- Anna Prank
- Any Jungle In Gals?
- Arielle Free
- Astroid Boys Meets Deadwax
- Azealia Banks
- BCUC
- BK
- Bablyon Circus: The Last Dance
- Badger
- Baldhead
- Bashy
- BassLayerz
- Beans on Toast
- Ben Hemsley
- Benji303
- Benny Page
- Bex
- Bianca Oblivion
- Billx
- Bish's House Party Ft. Monroller
- Blackeye
- Bladerunner
- Blanco
- Bon Entendeur
- Boney M
- Born On Road Ft. Carasel
- Bossmags
- Brass Against
- Bridget
- Broccoli Boy
- Brooksie
- Burg and the Vagabond Choir
- Buster Shuffle
- CASISDEAD
- CONN3CT Ft. Aziza Jaye, MĀDŁY & Amy True
- Calibre
- Carasel
- Carsick
- Chali 2NA
- Champion
- Charlie P & The Room in the Sky Band
- Charlie Tee
- China Shop Bull
- Chloé Robinson
- Chris Stussy
- Chris liberator
- Cinquedea
- Circadian
- Clipz
- Cliques
- Conducta Ft. Stush
- Congo Natty
- Crack Street Boys
- Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party
- Craig Lee
- Critical Sound: Calyx
- D.A.V.E. The Drummer
- D.a.v.e the drummer
- DJ Choci
- DJ Cosworth
- DJ Glowbones
- DJ Lusinda
- DJ Marky
- DJBIRINIGHT
- DRS Live
- DYE
- Dakka Skanks
- Das Booty ft. Shirley Temper, Rory K & Boycey
- Dawn Lee
- Dead Mans Pistol
- Dead Players
- Delta Heavy
- Denham Audio
- DerrenN
- Deyu does MF Doom
- Dial Emma
- Dimension
- Dr Dubplate
- Drainfly
- Dry White Bones
- Dub FX & Mr Woodnote
- Dub Princess & Hotsteppas
- Dynamic Intervention
- E-Coli
- EN:VY
- EYESCROSSED
- Eats Everything
- Ed Rush & Optical
- Ekula
- Eliza Rose
- Elliot Keith
- Eluun
- Enei
- Engine House
- Enzo Siragusa
- Eva Lazarus
- Ez Dickens
- FFTP
- Fat Dog
- Ferocious Dog
- Filthy Kitten
- Flowdan
- Frog Oil
- Fuse Takeover
- GEA
- Gardna Live
- Gaye Bykers On Acid
- Geezer
- General Levy & Friends (Ed Solo, Serial Killaz, Navigator)
- Girls Don't Sync
- Gladde Paling
- Globex Corp
- Goldie Live
- Gorilla Tactics Ft. Rivivibes
- Got Worms
- Gray
- Greg Zogg
- Grove
- HARMEET
- Hacktivist
- Hang The DJS
- Hannabiell & Midnight Blue
- Hannah Taylor
- Hawxx
- High Fade
- Hippo Sound System
- Hkay
- Honey Dijon
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Hot Flab
- Hybrid Minds
- Hysta
- I Hate Models
- IMANU
- Inner Terrestrials
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Isa alkaline
- JAMU
- Jack Wax
- Jakes
- James Hype
- James Kinetic
- James Wonka
- Jayda G
- Jersey
- Jimmy Hillbillies
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Joy Orbison
- Jungletek Mafia Takeover
- Jyoty
- K Motionz Ft. IC3
- K-65
- K.O.G
- Kasra
- Kaya Fyah Live
- Kenya Grace
- King Of The Beats
- King Prawn
- Klueless
- Koffee
- Kofi Stone
- Kojey Radical
- Koko Acid-Lab
- Kurupt FM
- L.P. Rhythm
- LZee
- Lady Leshurr
- Lady Rage
- Lake Malice
- Laze
- Lee Scott & Black Josh
- Liam Bailey Live
- Lobsta B
- Ludo
- MC Mantmast
- MJ Cole Presents: Sincere
- MOXXIE
- MPH
- Mainliner
- Mallavora
- Malugi
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw
- Mandidextrous
- Mandidextrous Ft. Maddy V
- Mantra
- Maribou State
- Mark EG
- Matt Acidic
- Matt Clarke
- Matt Pless
- Meryl Streek
- Michaela
- Miley Serious
- Mimi Barks
- Mista Trick Collective
- Mixtress
- Mobile Dogwash
- Mollie Rush
- Mondo Wave
- Monkey
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Moxie
- Mozey Ft. 2Shy MC
- Ms Dynamite
- Mungos Hi Fi
- Murphy's Law (UKG Set)
- Music From The Mothership
- My Nu Leng
- NOT BAD FOR A GIRL TAKEOVER
- Napes
- Negra Santa
- Neuroheadz
- New Groove Formation
- Nia Archives
- Nova Twins
- OKO
- OMA
- Off Me Nut - Phatworld
- Oh My God! It's The Church
- Omega Nebula
- One Dirty Ape
- Oppidan
- Outer Dark LIVE
- Overmono
- Pa Salieu
- Phibes
- Pizzatramp
- Post Punk Apocalypse
- Project Mork
- Public Serpents
- Punto
- Pussyliquor
- QZB
- RIZ LA TEEF
- RUBII
- Rachel Rackitt
- Rage
- Raised By Owls
- Rats On Acid
- Reeshy
- Richie Q
- Riskee & The Ridicule
- Rotofil Khonaar
- Rudim3ntal
- Ryme Tyme
- S.A.S
- S.U.S.S. Twins live Pa
- SHANE.AUBREY
- SMG
- SP:MC
- SSBB vs N4 (Pete Cannon / Saint Agnes
- Sam Binga
- Sam.C
- Saorise
- Sarah Monument
- Sasha GiGi
- Sean Paul
- Sean Rudz
- Serum 90's Rave
- Serum Ft. Inja
- Sex Pistols Ft Frank Carter
- She's Got Brass
- Sin & Brook
- Skeptic
- SkiRRA
- Skream
- Slamboree
- Snayx
- Souls Of Mischief
- Sound System 79
- Spectral
- Spectrum 360
- Split Dogs
- Spongebob Squarewave
- Spyres
- Stanton Warriors
- Sterling Moss
- Strait-Jackit (Live Set)
- Stush
- Stuzzi
- Syber Symon
- Symphonica Orchestra: History of Drum & Bass
- TECHISA
- Taiki Nulight
- Talco
- Tassid
- TechnoBrass
- Teddy Killerz
- The Back Wood Redeemers
- The Belgian Stallion
- The Blessed Madonna
- The Boot Hill All Stars
- The Cash Cows
- The Draggernauts
- The Guns of Navarone
- The Hara
- The Kippo and Scruz Show
- The Mary Wallopers
- The Meffs
- The Menstrual Cramps
- The Northern Boys
- The Third Nipple
- The Turner Brothers
- The Undercover Hippy
- The Wailers
- The Wurzels
- The Youth Play
- They Say Jump
- Third Kulture
- Thumpasaurus
- Time to Rush
- Tippa Irie & The Upper Cut Band
- Toby Spin
- Trail Mix Soundsystem
- Trav Cats
- Trooper
- Twat Union
- Ushti Baba
- Vandal
- Venjent Live
- Vici
- Vincen Garcia
- Voltage & Harriet Jaxxon:
- WSOTT
- Wheel of 4 Tunes
- Window Kid
- X Club
- YOUPHORIA
- Yur Mum
- Zyco
How do I sign up for re-sale tickets to attend Boomtown 2025?
Though no official date for re-sales to attend Boomtown 2025 have been given, as of this morning sign-ups to be informed when re-sales are set to take place are now available.
Visit the official Boomtown ticketing page to sign up - you’ll need your name, email address and date of birth in order to be in the waiting list for re-sale tickets.
