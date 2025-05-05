The 13 most valuable musical items sold at auction - from Michael Jackson’s jacket to Bob Dylan lyrics

By Benjamin Jackson

Published 5th May 2025, 07:00 BST

The 13 ‘big ticket’ musical items that sold at auction - and how much they sold for

From iconic instruments to personal keepsakes, celebrity-owned musical items hold a unique allure for collectors and fans.

When these treasured artifacts hit the auction block, they often fetch staggering prices, reflecting their historical significance, artistic merit, and the enduring fascination with the musicians who owned them.

These aren't just guitars or old song lyrics; they're tangible links to pivotal moments in music history – echoes of creativity, passion, and the intimate connection between an artist and their craft. Each item tells a story, whispering tales of legendary performances, groundbreaking recordings, and the diverse spectrum of music genres and iconic figures.

A guitar from a career-defining gig, handwritten lyrics to a timeless anthem, or even stage-worn clothes can become coveted relics, embodying the spirit and legacy of musical giants - so get ready for some jaw-dropping figures as we explore the 13 most valuable musical items ever sold.

1. Kurt Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Fender Mustang

This blue Fender Mustang was famously played by Kurt Cobain in the iconic music video for Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a defining anthem of the grunge era sold for $4.5 million in 2022 at Julien's Auctions | Getty Images

2. George Harrison's Futurama Electric Guitar

This electric guitar was one of the first proper electric guitars owned by The Beatles' George Harrison, purchased in 1959, and played a role in the band's early sound. It sold for Sold for $1.27 million in 2024 at Julien's Auctions. | Getty Images/Julien's Auctions

3. Jerry Garcia's "Wolf" Guitar

Selling for $1.9 million in 2017 at Guernsey's, this custom-built guitar, with its unique inlay and electronics, was created by luthier Doug Irwin and became one of Jerry Garcia's primary instruments during his later years with the Grateful Dead. | Getty Images

4. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Jacket

Sold for $1.8 million in 2011 at Julien's Auctions, the iconic red leather jacket, featuring its distinctive "M" logo, was worn by Michael Jackson in the ground-breaking and hugely influential music video for his 1982 album "Thriller," the best-selling album of all time. | Getty Images

