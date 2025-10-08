George has been removed from Big Brother for ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’ 😨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother star George has been booted from the show.

ITV has confirmed he has been removed.

He has been axed due to ‘unacceptable’ language.

A Big Brother contestant has been removed from the show over repeated use of ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’. Late addition George has been dropped immediately, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.

He was one of four new faces to be added to the iconic reality series after the launch show last week. George had previously received a written warning from Big Brother, but has now been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pink News reports that he had previously been disciplined over his treatment of queer housemate Sam. The website adds that his use of ‘unacceptable language’ that led to his removal will not be broadcast.

One of the newest housemates in Big Brother is 23-year-old George from Braintree. He is a Parish councillor. | Initial/ITV

George will still appear in tonight’s (October 8) episode, according to the website. But that is because ITV’s evening broadcast is based on footage from the previous 24 hours.

A statement from ITV read: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

Big Brother had announced the latest set of nominees for eviction last night (October 7). It included George, but he has now been removed from the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received the most nominations from his fellow housemates at six. See who else is up for eviction here.

George’s removal comes after Caroline caused controversy by mis-gendering fellow housemate Zelah - a trans-man. She was also given a written warning after referring to Zelah by “she” pronouns during a game of spin the bottle.

Big Brother will be on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm. It will air episodes Sundays to Fridays each week.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.