There are some budding stars at Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick.

Here are the Key Stage 2 pupils singing Just Three Wishes, from their Christmas play, called A Lad In Trouble - in a video by our photographer Jane Coltman.

A Lad in Trouble was the festive treat from the Key Stage 2 children at Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick.

The picture and others of the youngsters are published in this week's Gazette. Grab a copy now!

Watch the younger group (Key Stage 1) at Swansfield Park Primary, singing On the Road to Bethlehem, from The Little Angel Gets Her Wings.