Nativities and Christmas plays are in full swing ahead of the big day!

Here's a lovely video by Jane Coltman to get you in the festive mood. It shows the younger group (Key Stage 1) at Swansfield Park Primary School at Alnwick, singing On the Road to Bethlehem, from The Little Angel Gets Her Wings.

The younger group at Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick.

This picture of the little stars and the older children at Swansfield Park are published in this week's Gazette. Grab a copy now!