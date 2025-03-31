Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Did you know Joe Wilson’s Keep Your Feet Still Geordie Hinny is about two labourers sharing a bed in a boarding house while working away from home and that Mark Knopfler’s Sailing to Philadelphia chronicles the voyage of the North East surveyor who mapped out the southern border of Pennsylvania to create the Mason-Dixon line?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These stories and more are told in the new show Songs of the North East, which is being performed later this week in Berwick.

Two of the UK’s leading concert and opera stars Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid will be performing songs and ballads dating from the 1800s to the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writers Graeme Thompson and Tom Kelly describe the show as a celebration of the region’s heritage and culture as revealed by generations of musicians and songwriters.

Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid.

Tom added: “It’s been a joy to tell the story of this part of the world through words and music.

“There are so many wonderful songs which capture a particular time, event or character in the life of the North East.”

Audiences on each day of the tour will hear songs reflecting the days of fishing, shipbuilding and mining along the east coast, songs about the countryside and some love songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme and Valerie will be joined on stage by the accompanist and arranger Andrew Richardson for the show at The Maltings on Friday, April 4, starting at 7.30pm.

For more information and to book your tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/songs-of-the-north-east