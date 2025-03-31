Songs of the North East show coming to The Maltings in Berwick
These stories and more are told in the new show Songs of the North East, which is being performed later this week in Berwick.
Two of the UK’s leading concert and opera stars Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid will be performing songs and ballads dating from the 1800s to the present day.
Writers Graeme Thompson and Tom Kelly describe the show as a celebration of the region’s heritage and culture as revealed by generations of musicians and songwriters.
Tom added: “It’s been a joy to tell the story of this part of the world through words and music.
“There are so many wonderful songs which capture a particular time, event or character in the life of the North East.”
Audiences on each day of the tour will hear songs reflecting the days of fishing, shipbuilding and mining along the east coast, songs about the countryside and some love songs.
Graeme and Valerie will be joined on stage by the accompanist and arranger Andrew Richardson for the show at The Maltings on Friday, April 4, starting at 7.30pm.
For more information and to book your tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/songs-of-the-north-east
