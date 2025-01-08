Musicians from Royal Northern Sinfonia to perform at two venues in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:01 GMT
Members of the Royal Northern Sinfonia. Picture by TyneSight Photographic Services.Members of the Royal Northern Sinfonia. Picture by TyneSight Photographic Services.
Members of the Royal Northern Sinfonia are heading to two locations in north Northumberland.

On Friday, January 17, The Maltings in Berwick will host an enchanting evening of classical music featuring five musicians from its string section.

The programme includes Brahms’ String Quintet No. 1 in F major, a piece the composer himself regarded as one of his finest works, and Dvořák’s String Quintet in G major, known for its fiery first movement and folk melodies.

The evening will open with Kodály’s Intermezzo for String Trio, setting the stage for a night of compelling drama and musicality.

A Royal Northern Sinfonia performance. Picture by TyneSight Photographic Services.A Royal Northern Sinfonia performance. Picture by TyneSight Photographic Services.
The concert will start at 7.30pm. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/royal-northern-sinfonia-brahms-and-dvorak

On Sunday, January 19, from 3pm, 19 members of Royal Northern Sinfonia will perform a concert at St Mary’s Church dedicated to Franz Schubert as part of the Music @ Wooler Arts events.

First is one of his most charming chamber pieces, the Octet in F. A dreamy opening melody will gently sweep you into an hour of gorgeous music that travels from cheerful to wistful to downright dramatic through its six movements.

After the interval comes his exquisite Fifth Symphony. It will be distilled down for a performance by a chamber ensemble – allowing music lovers to experience its understated tenderness in an entirely new, more intimate way.

For more information and to book tickets, go to https://woolerarts.org.uk/music-wooler-arts

Bassoon player Lawrence O’Donnell said: “Choosing a programme is like deciding on a menu for a meal. It shouldn’t be too heavy. Courses should complement each other; guests should leave full.”

