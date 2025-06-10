Lindisfarne Festival 2025 will go ahead after uncertainty around the future of the event.

This comes after speculation that the annual Beal Farm music festival may be cancelled due to several festivals under the same ownership, Wannasee Ltd, being pulled at the last minute.

It has now been confirmed that the festival has been ‘saved’ thanks to new ownership. Original founder Conleth Maenpaa, who launched the festival in 2015, has been reinstated as director.

In a post to social media on June 10, Conleth said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back. Lindisfarne Festival is in my heart and I can’t wait to welcome our pilgrims back to the Northumberland coast.

Lindisfarne Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

“The event has been saved, it’s in very safe hands and we’ve got an exciting future ahead of us. In turbulent times for the industry, this is one story with a happy ending. We’ll be bringing Lindisfarne Festival back to the level it deserves to be at.”

As well as bringing Conleth back on board, the Northumberland coastal festival has been made possible due to the support of new backers – the investors behind the successful Hardwick Festival.

Organisers have assured that tickets and camping that have already been purchased will be honoured, and new ticket sales will open soon. Full details on the dates, pricing and line-up are also to follow in the coming days.

The new organisers added: “We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on – the festival programme is shaping up to be truly special.”