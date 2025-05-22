The organisers of Lindisfarne Festival have responded to speculation surrounding this year’s event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket holders are growing concerned about the certainty of the event going ahead after the late cancellation of other festivals.

Lindisfarne Festival organisers posted to Facebook: “We are aware of growing speculation regarding the status of this year’s festival. At this time, we are unable to provide a full update, but we want to reassure our customers that discussions are ongoing behind the scenes. We hope to share more concrete information very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience and continued support – we understand how important these events are to many of you and we are doing everything we can to provide clarity as quickly as possible.”

Sign of the Times festival and Northern Kin festival have posted the same statement.