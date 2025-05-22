Lindisfarne Festival respond to speculation as ticket holders fear cancellation
Ticket holders are growing concerned about the certainty of the event going ahead after the late cancellation of other festivals.
Lindisfarne Festival organisers posted to Facebook: “We are aware of growing speculation regarding the status of this year’s festival. At this time, we are unable to provide a full update, but we want to reassure our customers that discussions are ongoing behind the scenes. We hope to share more concrete information very soon.
“Thank you for your patience and continued support – we understand how important these events are to many of you and we are doing everything we can to provide clarity as quickly as possible.”
Sign of the Times festival and Northern Kin festival have posted the same statement.