Natalie Black is bringing her theatre show Adele Tribute: Hometown Glory across the UK in 2025 and 2026 – including to a venue in Northumberland.

She prides herself on delivering 100% live vocals and authentic replica costumes, and she achieved the Best Adele Tribute accolade at the National Tribute Awards for two years running.

As part of her latest tour, which started last month, she will perform at The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Friday, November 7 from 7.30pm.

Natalie said: “Adele has been a favourite of mine right from the start and I just love singing her songs, which are soulful and so relatable of course.

Natalie Black has been performing as Adele in the UK and abroad for many years.

“My show takes fans right through her back catalogue of tunes – from the classics like Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You, Make You Feel My Love and Skyfall, to the more recent releases I Drink Wine and Easy on Me.”

For more information and to buy tickets for the show in Blyth, go to www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/whats-on/music/hometown-glory