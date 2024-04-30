Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joining the already-announced Lindisfarne Story on the bill will be rock band Martin Stephenson and the Daintees and Peter Donegan, the son of Skiffle icon Lonnie Donegan.

Peter Donegan recently appeared on singing competition The Voice and performed with Tom Jones. North East band Martin Stephenson and the Daintees first formed in 1982.

The Lindisfarne Story features original Lindisfarne drummer Ray Laidlaw and vocalist and guitarist Billy Mitchell, who have been on tour together sharing tales from the band’s time together and play iconic hits like Run for Home, Lady Eleanor, and Fog on the Tyne.

Peter Donegan, the son of Skiffle icon Lonnie Donegan, will perform at the festival. (Photo by Michael Bailey)

Blyth Live will take place on Saturday, June 15 at the Mermaid Car Park and is organised by Blyth Town Council.

Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor said: "Every year we seem to put on a better show for the public. This year, the talent on show is immense.

“Everyone will be able to sing along to Lindisfarne songs, Peter Donegan, and Martin Stephenson.

“Add to that the talented tribute bands and we have an excellent day ahead of us. I hope everyone in Blyth and beyond takes advantage of this free event on June 15.”

Bruce Springsteen tribute band NE Street Band, Fleetwood Mac tribute Fleeting Rumours, Bootleg Eagles, and 60s cover band FAB will be joining the festival’s headliners, as will Blyth based singers Rula and Kewen.