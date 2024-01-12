Original band members of Lindisfarne set to headline Blyth Live in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lindisfarne Story, featuring original Lindisfarne drummer Ray Laidlaw and vocalist and guitarist Billy Mitchell, will be performing at the 2024 event.
Lindisfarne was first formed in 1968 and has become part of North East music history. Ray and Billy have been touring with The Lindisfarne Story to share tales from the band’s time together and play iconic hits like Run for Home, Lady Eleanor, Meet me on the Corner, and Fog on the Tyne.
The Blyth Live festival is organised annually by Blyth Town Council.
Mayor Warren Taylor was “absolutely delighted” that the band had been announced as headliners.
He said: “Their music has a special place in the hearts of many, and having Ray Laidlaw, the original Lindisfarne drummer, and vocalist and guitarist Billy Mitchell on stage adds an extra layer of authenticity to the experience.
"The Blyth Live music festival has always been a celebration of our community's love for music and the arts
“This year, with The Lindisfarne Story at the forefront, we anticipate an event that will resonate with both long-time fans and new audiences alike.
“It is a fantastic opportunity for our town to come together, enjoy great music, sing their hearts out, and create lasting memories.
“We are all proud to be from the North East and I am sure everyone will join in with Fog on the Tyne. It will be an excellent event.”
The festival will take place on Saturday, June 15 at Blyth’s Mermaid Car Park.