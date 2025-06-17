A children’s pamper party venue has opened up in Blyth offering themed birthday packages and mini spa days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All-pink venue, Divas Pamper Parties and Spas has launched on 2 Freehold Street hosting dream parties for girls aged three – 16.

Guests can enjoy a bespoke pamper party experience of up to eight children, featuring manicures, hairstyling, a foot spa, and facials followed by a disco and afternoon tea in the party room. The venue also offers spa day packages for a little as just two guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can choose from themes such as princess, Taylor Swift, Tiktok, festival, Barbie and Wicked.

The first-ever guest at Divas enjoying a manicure.

After a successful first weekend, owner Leanne Sales explained the inspiration behind the venture: “I have a nearly 13-year-old girl and it gets to the point where you kind of run out of ideas for things to do with them.

“She’s that bit too old for soft play now but shes too young for the general spa treatment but her and her friends are getting into makeup and skincare.”

The children’s party industry is something completely different for Leanne who runs fitness business, LBB Boogie Bounce offering adult trampoline classes across Cramlington, Widdrington, West Moor and Tynemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne explained that her experience running the fitness business, which will turn eight on July 4 has better prepared her for this new venture.

Guests can choose from a range of hairstyles.

She added: “Every year that the anniversary comes around I can't believe it. The community we have built has really helped build the classes. It doesn’t feel like its a fitness class it just feels fun and we have people of all ages.”