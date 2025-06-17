Divas Pamper Parties launches in Blyth offering birthday packages and children's spa days
All-pink venue, Divas Pamper Parties and Spas has launched on 2 Freehold Street hosting dream parties for girls aged three – 16.
Guests can enjoy a bespoke pamper party experience of up to eight children, featuring manicures, hairstyling, a foot spa, and facials followed by a disco and afternoon tea in the party room. The venue also offers spa day packages for a little as just two guests.
Guests can choose from themes such as princess, Taylor Swift, Tiktok, festival, Barbie and Wicked.
After a successful first weekend, owner Leanne Sales explained the inspiration behind the venture: “I have a nearly 13-year-old girl and it gets to the point where you kind of run out of ideas for things to do with them.
“She’s that bit too old for soft play now but shes too young for the general spa treatment but her and her friends are getting into makeup and skincare.”
The children’s party industry is something completely different for Leanne who runs fitness business, LBB Boogie Bounce offering adult trampoline classes across Cramlington, Widdrington, West Moor and Tynemouth.
Leanne explained that her experience running the fitness business, which will turn eight on July 4 has better prepared her for this new venture.
She added: “Every year that the anniversary comes around I can't believe it. The community we have built has really helped build the classes. It doesn’t feel like its a fitness class it just feels fun and we have people of all ages.”