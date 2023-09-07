News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Dates and ticket details announced for Lindisfarne Festival 2024

After a hugely successful Lindisfarne Festival, organisers have announced that the popular festival will return to Beal Farm next year.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With 8,000 visitors this year, organisers have vowed to keep the intimate charm of the event by keeping the size of the festival the same.

Previous visitors will have access to super early bird tickets ahead of general release on Friday, September 8 and have been urged to check their emails for a special code to allow them to access the ticket shop early.

Read More
Crowds flock to Beal Farm for Lindisfarne Festival 2023
A drone view of the Lindisfarne Festival. Picture: Michael Bailey PhotographyA drone view of the Lindisfarne Festival. Picture: Michael Bailey Photography
A drone view of the Lindisfarne Festival. Picture: Michael Bailey Photography
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    With beautiful weather, a fantastic line up including headliners Pendulum and Primal Scream, and thousands of revellers partying across the weekend, Lindisfarne Festival was a great success with founder Conleth Maenpaa describing it as ‘perfect’.

    The 2024 event from August 29 to September 1 will come with some new additions including a Dog Welfare Area, and the team will be working with dog charities and animal welfare experts to ensure dogs that attend the festival enjoy it as much as their humans.

    With first line up names promised in the autumn, Lindisfarne Festival 2024 has established itself as the best end of summer party around and one of the most picturesque festivals in the UK.

    Tickets can be bought from Friday, September 8 from www.lindisfarnefestival.com

    Related topics:Tickets