With 8,000 visitors this year, organisers have vowed to keep the intimate charm of the event by keeping the size of the festival the same.

Previous visitors will have access to super early bird tickets ahead of general release on Friday, September 8 and have been urged to check their emails for a special code to allow them to access the ticket shop early.

A drone view of the Lindisfarne Festival. Picture: Michael Bailey Photography

With beautiful weather, a fantastic line up including headliners Pendulum and Primal Scream, and thousands of revellers partying across the weekend, Lindisfarne Festival was a great success with founder Conleth Maenpaa describing it as ‘perfect’.

The 2024 event from August 29 to September 1 will come with some new additions including a Dog Welfare Area, and the team will be working with dog charities and animal welfare experts to ensure dogs that attend the festival enjoy it as much as their humans.

With first line up names promised in the autumn, Lindisfarne Festival 2024 has established itself as the best end of summer party around and one of the most picturesque festivals in the UK.