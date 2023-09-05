Fantastic performances and stunning weather ensured the annual Lindisfarne Festival was a huge success.

Thousands of spectators spent a long weekend at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, soaking up the festival vibes.

Early birds caught the Bootleg Beatles, Stereo MC's and Brandon Block, before headliners Primal Scream and Pendulum played huge sets across the weekend.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “This weekend couldn’t have gone any better for us.

“The people, the artists, the performances, the weather, it was just a stunning end to the summer and really was the best end of summer party we could’ve hoped for.”

