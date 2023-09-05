News you can trust since 1854
Primal Scream and Pendulum light up the Lindisfarne Festival as crowds soak up the late summer sun

Fantastic performances and stunning weather ensured the annual Lindisfarne Festival was a huge success.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST

Thousands of spectators spent a long weekend at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, soaking up the festival vibes.

Early birds caught the Bootleg Beatles, Stereo MC's and Brandon Block, before headliners Primal Scream and Pendulum played huge sets across the weekend.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “This weekend couldn’t have gone any better for us.

“The people, the artists, the performances, the weather, it was just a stunning end to the summer and really was the best end of summer party we could’ve hoped for.”

Festivalgoers at Beal Farm. Picture: Joe Costigan

Festivalgoers at Beal Farm. Picture: Joe Costigan Photo: Joe Costigan

An evening drone shot of the site. Picture: Michael Bailey

An evening drone shot of the site. Picture: Michael Bailey Photo: Michael Bailey

Bobby Gillespie, frontman of Primal Scream. Picture: Joe Costigan

Bobby Gillespie, frontman of Primal Scream. Picture: Joe Costigan Photo: Joe Costigan

Packed crowds at Lindisfarne Festival. Picture: James Duncan

Packed crowds at Lindisfarne Festival. Picture: James Duncan Photo: James Duncan

