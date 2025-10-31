Dean Owens and the Sinners.

A multi-award winning Celtic musical duo are performing in Alnmouth this November.

Dean Owens and the Sinners will visit Hindmarsh Hall on Saturday, November 15 for an evening of songs and stories from Dean’s extensive 12 album back catalogue.

Dean Owens is a consummate live performer, armed with a soulful voice, skilfully crafted songs and a wealth of stories from a life on the road.

Following directly on from his highly acclaimed collaborations with Calexico, the songs on his latest album Spirit Ridge are both monumental and deeply personal, rooted in a unique blend of Scottish roots and rocky Americana.

Dean will be joined by his regular trumpet player Philip ‘The Meerkat’ Cardwell.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start. Tickets need to be pre-booked either in-person at the Aln Gift Shop in Alnmouth, or online at jrmusicana.uk. Guests are invited to bring their own drinks, classes and nibbles.