The final line-up for Blyth Live 2025 has been confirmed as 15,000 people are expected to attend.

The annual free-to-attend music festival will return on Saturday, June 21 at Mermaids Car Park organised by the Town Council.

Joining headliners The Bay City Rollers, will be Growing Robots, Kewen, The Baldy Holly Band, Taylor Swift tribute, Naomi Smyth, Bruce Springsteen tribute, NE Street Band, Abba Tribute, Voyage, and, Kelly Lee Roberts and Band.

Festivities will kick off with performances from the Tall Ships Shanty Singers, Blyth Valley Samba and the Community Voices Choir.

The Bay City Rollers will headline the annual Blyth Live. Photo by Natalia Aronowicz.

At noon, the winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands competition will be announced and they’ll take to the stage right after their big moment.

The event finale is at 8pm with a trip back to the 70’s with the Bay City Rollers featuring original member Woody.

This year’s event will also feature street theatre, a bar, food from local vendors, a fun fair, and a family activity area.