The VW and music festival, which attracted around 5,000 people last year, will be held on June 16-18 on the Pastures near Alnwick Castle.

The weekend will see a whole range of festival-themed activities, from silent discos and trade stands to four stages of live music.

Visitors can expect to find a field of campervans new and old, like-minded people with a love of the outdoors, camping and Volkswagens, from old vintage Beetles and 1960’s Splitty’s to the most modern T6’s on the market today.

The Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick.

It’s not all about the VDubs though, as Mighty Dub Fest is due to host the best line-up yet at Alnwick Pastures with the likes of ReLoaded, Discography and Big Red and the Grinners and a whole host of other amazing acts.

The main stage will host 18 bands during the weekend along with with Tom Dibb’s famous Live Lounge Stage.

There will also be a family entertainment tent, more than 70 stalls and 10 street food units.

Mighty Events, the company behind it, was named Best Non Music Festival at the UK Festival Awards held in Manchester in December.

The Mighty Dub Fest has certainly come a long way since the first event was staged at Newcastle Racecourse in 2011.

It then moved on to Druridge Bay Country Park but since 2015 has been held in Alnwick, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.