Mighty Events, the company behind it, was named Best Non Music Festival at the UK Festival Awards held in Manchester.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won such a prestigious national award, and it’s amazing that a small family business can be recognised within the events industry,” said Katy Emmett, Mighty Dub Fest organiser and director.

"A huge thank you to the UK Festival Awards and all of our festival goers for voting for us.”

The Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick.

Last June’s event at The Pastures attracted around 5,000 people, many camping out for the weekend to enjoy the music, entertainment and, of course, lots of Volkswagens.

The Mighty Dub Fest has certainly come a long way since the first event was staged at Newcastle Racecourse in 2011.

It then moved on to Druridge Bay Country Park but since 2015 has been held in Alnwick, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Next year’s festival takes place from June 16-18 with Katy and her small team determined to make it bigger and better than ever.

The UK Festival Awards are awarded annually, with various categories for all aspects of festivals that have taken place in the UK, and one category for European festivals.

The awards were first established in 2004 by Steve Jenner and his team at Virtual Festivals.com.

