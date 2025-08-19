Thousands of visitors are expected for the Alnwick Town Festival this August bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Alnwick Round Table in collaboration with Alnwick Markets, the festival is open from August 21 – 24, taking over Bondgate Within , and the Alnwick Market Place.

Activities will include live music and entertainment, artisan market, street food, a beer tent and a fun zone with entertainment for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrie Stevenson, director of Alncom, the main sponsors of the 2025 Alnwick Town Festival, said: “Alnwick is a historic town steeped in history with Alnwick Castle located in the town centre. Traditionally, and for as long as locals can remember, there has been a town festival.

Alnwick Town Festival. (Photo: Claire Barber)

“So, it’s very special for Northumberland that the Alnwick Town Festival has been reinstated.”

Andy Hunt, from Alnwick and District Round Table, said: “Our whole team have been working on this for months and finally it’s almost here.

“It’s been a huge effort behind the scenes, but our aim is to make this an annual event that will get bigger and better each year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After raising an incredible amount for North Northumberland HospiceCare last year, this year’s chosen charity is the RNLI, with money going to the lifeboat stations at Amble, Seahouses and Craster.

Andy added: “We’ve tried hard to keep the costs down, but with a bigger festival this year it’s been quite a challenge. However, we think such a hardworking and important volunteer charity as the RNLI will get great support and we can’t wait to see the outcome.”