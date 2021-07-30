Alnwick Music Society stages successful first concert in nearly 18 months

Meraki Duo.

The Dante Quartet, one of the best-known British string quartets, gave a passionate performance of Schubert’s ‘Rosamunde’ Quartet, captured the sunny mood of Haydn’s ‘Sunrise’ Quartet and gave their all in Robert Simpson’s 8th Quartet, which included a short movement evoking the behaviour of the mosquito.

Mike Alexander, chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “It was wonderful to be back at the Alnwick Playhouse listening to and observing the skill and commitment of top-class professional musicians in interpreting music from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.”

The society’s next concert is by the Meraki Duo on Wednesday, August 4 at St Paul’s Church at 7.30pm.

Mike says: “This concert is quite different, featuring two instruments we do not hear together too often, the flute and the guitar.

"The concert begins with a piece by Astor Piazzolla, born in 1921 and who brought the Argentinian tango into the 20 th century, with movements from his ‘Histoire du Tango’ written for this combination of instruments.

"There is an American flavour throughout with a new work by a Brazilian composer as well as works by a Paraguayan, a Bolivian and a work written when Dvořák was living in America.”

This is a socially distanced concert due to Covid-19 safety measures, so space is limited, and you must book in advance.

Please go to the Alnwick Music Society website: www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk or telephone Mike Alexander on 01665 510684.