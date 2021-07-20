Alnwick Playhouse to operate at half capacity over summer with social distancing measures in place

However, it is not back to normal with a number of measures such as social distancing remaining in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Playhouse manager Jo Potts, in the theatre’s latest newsletter, said: "We shall run at 50% capacity of the full house. This shall offer approximately 138 seats for sale which offers much more circulation space in all of the front of house areas and facilities.

"We aim to make our audiences return as comfortable as possible over the summer working towards a September full capacity programme.

Alnwick Playhouse.

“We will endeavour to open the auditoria half an hour before performances start to enable audience to take their seats.

“We ask all customers to be aware of each other’s personal space, and maintain social distancing when queuing or moving around the building.”

Visitors will be asked to wear a face mask which can be removed when seated for food and drink.

Customers will also be encouraged to scan the NHS Track and Trace QR code on their way in or log their details at the Box Office.

Hand sanitiser will continue to be provided, while additional cleaning regimes will remain in place.

Protective screens at the Box Office, bars and in office spaces will remain in place, while e-ticketing will be in place and cash will not be accepted.

Nevertheless, she is delighted the place has reopened.

“To everyone who appreciates great art and culture, the re-opening of theatres around the country is met with joy,” she said.

“It feels wonderful to bring the Playhouse back to life and move to Phase Two after such a long interval.

"We don’t have a crystal ball to see into the future and if changes do occur we shall make change easy for you.

“Any performances not permitted to go ahead because of local or national Government restrictions, customers will be offered to transfer their tickets to a rescheduled date or offered a credit note or full refund. So please book your tickets with confidence and take your seats as we raise the curtain once more.”

The pandemic broke out just three months after the theatre reopened following a £3.3m refurbishment.