Rhythm Stix at Alnwick Music Festival 2019. Picture by Jane Coltman

Alnwick Alive Presents UNLOCKED is a scaled back version of the festival.

The event consists of an evening performance and a full day of live music, dance, spoken word, and workshops.

The festival will launch on the evening of Friday, August 6 at Alnwick Juniors Football Club Sports Bar, and will include The Avalons, These Broken Temples, Autumnal Daze, and Jonny D. Tickets will cost £5 on the door with no need to book.

On Saturday, August 7 there will be a full free day of entertainment at St Paul’s School on South Road. Performers will include the Amble Sword Dancers, Ian K Brown, Pistol Pete Wearn, and The Cherry Pickers.

As part of the day, there will be workshops for everyone to join in, and learn new skills, including sword dancing and ukulele.

Organisers hope to have the festival come to a close with its traditional family ceilidh.

Across both events, a bar and refreshments will be available, and anyone attending is being asked to bring their own chairs and rugs.

Donations towards the continuation and running of the festival will be welcome, following a turbulent year for organisers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lynda Wearn, Mayor and chair of the festival committee, said: “I am really excited that we are able to bring live music back into Alnwick, and hope that the town and visitors will support the events and artists so we can bring a bigger and better festival next year.”

The festival programme is on the Alnwick Music Festival website and Facebook page.