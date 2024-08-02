We live in tiny homes we built from recycled materials in off-grid community - all our produce is organic
A couple living in an off-grid community say they 'encourage the lifestyle for everyone' - as they live off the land and have found 'family for life'.
Ember Smith, 35, and Steph Gabbadon, 35, had been living nomadically in separate vans in the same car park for three months before bumping into each other for the first time.
Four years later, the pair have now built two tiny homes within the community in Totnes in Devon - made from recycled materials they collected. Ember, originally from Cheshire, has two children, aged 10 and 12, who are in mainstream education - and switch between life in the community and living with their father in a house.
Within their tiny homes, the pair have built a loft room for the children, storage for their clothes, hanging lights, book shelves, a desk, as well as a fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom. The community has around 15 to 17 people living there, and everything they produce is organic. It has a 40-foot polytunnel full of vegetables, fruit and cereal crops and at certain times of the year the community is totally self-sufficient.
Each community member plays a different role in maintaining their home, and everyone comes together to help with communal projects. Ember's role is leading creative projects - such as designing and constructing a hot tub, and is currently helping to build and decorate a tent for parties.
Ember said: "I wouldn't live any other way - it's amazing".
