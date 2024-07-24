I sold all my belongings to live off-grid in a shipping container - I now live bill-free in rural Scotland

By Jessica Martin
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as Robyn, who sold all her belongings to live in a shipping container, says bye to her home before starting work on her off-grid container house.

A woman sold all her belongings to live in a shipping container off-grid in rural Scotland.

Robyn Swan, 32, bought just under seven acres of land near Stirling for £185,000 after years of saving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To help pay for the land, Robyn, who owns a dog-walking business, sold all her belongings including her furniture, TV and car. She also re-mortgaged her home which she now rents out to cover her mortgage and bills.

Robyn's outdoor bathtub heated by open flame.Robyn's outdoor bathtub heated by open flame.
Robyn's outdoor bathtub heated by open flame. | Robyn Swan / SWNS

It took two months to build the container and Robyn had to sleep on a mattress on the floor during the process. She has now set up a bed and has bought a second-hand kitchen for £5,000. Robyn has put up a fence around the entire perimeter of the land and has built shelters for the animals living on the site. She eventually hopes to turn the land into a functioning farm

Robyn said: "I grow some of my own food including potatoes and certain fruits... I also plan to set up a solar system for the living spaces but the process is quite expensive. I would love the site to be 60-70% self-sufficient but I am currently at 10-15%.

"I harvest rainwater to use, though I have to be careful about how much water we pour to boil for tea. I use a pink cast-iron tub for my baths which a local interior designer was giving away. I have to light a fire underneath and sit on a plank of wood”.

Related topics:AnimalsVideoTVBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.