Simon built the fantastic mouse village, which has pubs and a bookshop, after one of his wildlife photographs went viral - viral videos of the week.

Here, we bring you the top four videos from National World this week.

Man builds incredible luxury mouse town in garden

A photographer who built an incredible mouse village has added a pub, a bookshop and Hobbit homes.

Simon Dell, 50, from Sheffield, began making the 'mini shire' when he spotted a wild mouse in his garden.

Since then, he has attracted more mice to the luxury mouse town - which he has constructed from recycled wood, materials and repurposed trash.

Simon’s creation appears in an episode of TV channel Shots!’s Unconventional Brits.

Simon's creation appears in an episode of TV channel Shots!'s Unconventional Brits.

New bag of M&Ms costs same price as old bag but weighs 13g less

Shoppers have accused chocolate makers of "shrinkflation" after new bags of Revels, Maltesers and M&Ms are the same price, but weigh up to 13g less.

Lee Tyler, 36, spotted the change because a Tesco store had placed the old and "new" bags on the same shelf.

On February 20, Lee says he saw the old Revels priced at £1.75, but "reduced to clear" at £1.49, weighing in at 112g.

A bag marked "new" was also priced at £1.75, but weighed just 101g - 11g less.

In the same section, a classic bag of Maltesers was also reduced from £1.75 to £1.49, weighing in at 102g.

But the "new" £1.75 bag was elsewhere on the shelf, weighing 93g - 9g less.

Finally an old bag of £1.75 M&Ms weighs 125g - but the new one weighs 112g - 13g less.

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson said: "At Mars Wrigley, our focus is always on offering great tasting, high quality chocolate at the best possible value.

"We have been actively looking at ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, but unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done.

"Reducing the size of some of our products, whilst raising prices, is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite treats without compromising on quality or taste.”

Wind sends bin lid flying into resident’s face

Doorbell footage caught the moment a resident taking the bins out was hit in the face by a bin lid.

The resident thought they’d managed to get the bin out safely, in spite of the strong winds, however as they were walking back, the bin lid, fueled by the storm, flew open without warning and smacked them in the face.

Woman films incredible starling murmuration above garden

Spectacular footage shows a huge starling murmuration in Hull.

Residents in Amethyst Road, near Alderman Kneeshaw Park, are treated to the spectacle every evening.