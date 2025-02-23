We surprised our wedding guests with a 00.13am WhatsApp invite on the day

After inviting friends and family to her wedding at 00.13am on the day, Ruth said she received funny reactions from people saying they would do their fake tan at 1am.

A couple surprised their friends and family by announcing their wedding on the day - with a 00.13am WhatsApp message invite.

Ruth Ridyard, 35, and now-husband Martin, 38, wanted a "chill" day which didn't stress out their guests.

They secretly planned it for three weeks - even contacting family member's bosses to book days off work without them finding out.

Ruth and Martin on their surprise wedding day. | Ruth Ridyard / SWNS

The couple, who met through Bumble, went to bed and then messaged 24 of their closest people to tell them about the wedding later that day.

They didn't answer frantic phone calls, just gave the address and time for the do.

The wedding was held on February 22 2024, the same date as their first date in 2022.

They got married at a registry office, before having their reception at a pizza restaurant with "shed loads" of booze, and then karaoke at a pub, where Ruth sang Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Ruth made sure some guests were free by pretending she was taking them off for a spa day, or drinks.

She told her four children they were going to a trampoline park, and jokingly said they were a bit disappointed on hearing they were actually going to a wedding.

Ruth and Martin bought them scratch cards to reveal the secret.

Ruth, a construction estimator, from Manchester, said: “I texted everyone at midnight. People took it well, and it was a good response. I got a load of funny reactions from people saying they would do their fake tan at 1am, but they were all fine with it.

"We wanted the day to be like any other night but equally something we'd all remember. We had the best day and so did our guests. I might be biased, but it's the best wedding I've ever been to."

Costs

Registrar - £400

Food and drinks - £1200

Outfits - £500

Ubers - £200

Hotel - £300