Funny video shows moment eager British tourists race to claim favourite sunbeds after queuing for pool to open
Shocking video shows the moment eager British holidaymakers sprint to claim the best sunbeds - after queuing for the pool to open.
The hilarious footage shows holidaymakers queuing up on a set of stairs, waiting for the gates to the pool area to be opened, before dashing to secure their desired beds ahead of others arriving. The tourists, who seemingly run from a number of directions, throw towels and their belongings on a number of sunbeds to save them.
A tourist was stunned by her fellow guests' dedication to tanning when she stayed at the four-star Sol Barbados hotel in Magaluf in Mallorca.
The onlooker, from Birmingham, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she was "shocked" to see the holidaymakers running for the beds when she visited the Meliá Hotels resort from July 24 to July 31 2024.
She said: "We were shocked to see it. I’ve seen it once before but until you actually witness it yourself you can’t believe it. I found it funny, shocking and embarrassing."
