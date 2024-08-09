'Still minty fresh': I found a 27-year-old pack of Polos in grandparents' home and it was pure nostalgia
Watch the amusing moment a grandson discovers a pack of Polo mints that had a best before date of November 1, 1997 - and says they still smell ‘minty fresh’. In the video, (click to play above), John Junior, 35, shows the nostalgic confectionary which he found while clearing out his grandfather’s home.
Pure nostalgia
John says their distinctive aroma of peppermint and foil is still fully in tact - despite going out of date 27 years ago. They were likely purchased from John's grandfather's local Co-Op in Altrincham, Manchester.
John, a mental health campaigner, from Knutsford, Cheshire, said: "It was amazing to find them. The look and smell of them made me cry - they took me instantly back to sitting in my grandad's van with him. When I found them it was pure nostalgia, I remembered the packaging and everything.” He plans to either auction the Polos or be sponsored to eat them, and says the money will go to the fund for victims of the recent Southport attack or for bleed kits.
Sweets in a box with military medals
John found the Polos in their grandad's bedroom, in a box with Jack's military medals. Jack - who worked as a plumber - used to take John out a few times a week in his van, and the pair always ate Polo mints while on the road.
John researched online and claims the Polos - which are sugar-free - could fetch up to £36k at auction. They'll either sell them to a collector or raise money being sponsored to eat them, they claim. They added: "I'm very protective of them and keep them in a safe."
