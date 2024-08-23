Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re often so keen to explore other parts of the UK that it’s all to easy to forget what we have on our own doorstep.

That can even be the case in a county like Northumberland despite the breathtaking beauty of its coast and countryside, its rich history and world-renowned landmarks.

And with nearly 2,000 square miles of it to explore there’s sure to be something still to check off the bucket list.

Perfectly located as a base to explore Hadrian’s Wall and Northumberland National Park is Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park, a beautiful five-star resort just outside the pretty market town of Hexham.

Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park.

It is made up of 70 holiday homes, as well as eight lodges available to rent, some of which come with their own private hot tub.

We stayed in a luxury spa lodge which boasted a hot tub, steam room and sauna!

First impressions count for a lot and we were immediately impressed by the spacious layout and stylish decor.

The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a freestanding slipper bath and separate shower, while the second bedroom has an en suite shower room and can be set up as either a twin or double.

The swimming pool.

The open plan living area included a flatscreen TV with Freeview, while our kids were delighted (and relieved) to find a Wi-Fi signal.

Praise too for the kitchen which was fully-equipped as advertised, something we find a rarity on our travels.

Despite the rain during our visit (summertime in Northumberland!) we made the most of the hot tub and enjoyed the peace and tranquillity of the countryside views.

Hadrian’s Wall – and the site of Sycamore Gap – are just a 10 minute drive away and even if the weather rules out a walk, be sure to visit The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre for all you need to know about the Romans and Northumberland National Park.

The sauna.

Historic Hexham has much to enjoy, from its impressive abbey to its pleasant green spaces and wide array of shops, cafes and restaurants.

Also nearby is Corbridge with its rich Roman heritage or explore further afield into the Tyne Valley with its many pretty villages.

Or, if you prefer to stay on site, Heathergate has also recently opened its brand-new reception area, gym, and spa facilities.

The new gym features top-of-the-range equipment suitable for a full-body workout, including a variety of cardio machines and weightlifting options – and a TV to keep guests motivated during their workouts.

The master bedroom.

Luxurious spa facilities include a stylish swimming pool, a rejuvenating steam room, a soothing sauna, and a tropical rain shower.

The spa's decor, made up of muted grey tones and ambient lighting, combined with the calming spa aroma, creates a perfect environment to switch off and unwind.

“These new facilities reflect our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests and holiday home owners,” said Jason Caine, co-owner of Heathergate Boutique Holiday Park. “We believe the new gym and spa will significantly enhance the overall enjoyment and relaxation for everyone who stays with us.”

The new gym and spa are exclusively available for holiday home owners and guests of Heathergate, free to use during their stay.

The new gym and spa are exclusively available for holiday home owners and guests of Heathergate, free to use during their stay.