The sunsets at Pine Cliffs are unmissable and it is obvious how the resort got its name. | Pine Cliffs Resort

There’s a corner of the world which is only a short flight from home but offers all year round sunshine, divine dining and a welcoming warmth well beyond weather.

Pine Cliffs Resort, standing in all its glory on the Algarve’s coast, is perfectly designed. Careful thought has gone into every corner and it is the little details that make the difference. Imagine sipping a glass of Portuguese rose in a square filled with lemon trees or nibbling freshly baked bread and truffle butter with lush greenery on one side and beach cliff tops on the other. It is a huge resort but planned so everything is easy to get too and, if you have relaxed so deeply into holiday mode that you don't fancy a short walk, there are always shuttles available to drop you wherever you wish to go.

Everything about the resort says luxury | Pine Cliffs Resort

The design extends to every bedroom. The hotel boasts 217 rooms and suites but you wouldn't know it, each feels more as if you are in a traditionally cosy Portuguese cottage. The decor of white, olive green and terracotta works a treat. The local designs create a homely feel and yet all the while maintaining luxury. The story of the area is told through painted tiles and artwork. Modern comfort wraps itself around the beauty of both heritage and nature. Our balcony was spacious with a lovely view, while on the other side of our bedroom door was a wonderful space encircling a tree which was home to tuneful birds every evening.

The little touches make the accommodation exceptional | Pine Cliffs

Pine Cliffs is a member of the Luxury Collection group. It is an exclusive resort so you know to expect the very best, but it is the local influences that make it truly remarkable. There is a balance between lots of open space within beautiful settings and the wonderfully secret beach, only overlooked by the resorts cliff top position. The creation of Pine Cliffs in 1992 completely transformed the area. It is just half an hour from Faro International Airport, and we knew we were destined for a good stay as soon as we stepped into the attractive reception.

Serenity Spa at Pine Cliffs | Pine Cliffs Resort

This continued throughout our all-too-brief stay, and the ingenuity of the designers made me smile as soon as I stepped into Serenity Spa. The corridors themselves are a sight to behold, even before you reach the pool, saunas and Jacuzzi. I indulged in the Senses of the Algarve full-body massage. It was perfect. For the first time after any treatment, I even splashed out on products from the Whispers of Orange range to take home. The same range is provided in each room and the scent is divine. If you can capture the joy of Pine Cliffs in a bottle and take it back to Blighty, I was going to give it a try.

We then spent a blissful few hours in the thermal oasis. Described as a ‘sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation’ it boasts a hydrotherapy pool, sauna with Himalayan salt, experience showers, steam room, ice fountain, herbal sauna, al fresco Jacuzzi and gorgeous areas to just lie and dream the day away.

The Portuguese are a proud nation and very keen to make sure you experience the best of their home ... in particular food. We were regaled with tales of the world's best wine, olive oil and seafood. It was clear there were too many thoroughly-recommended national dishes for us to try over a long weekend but we gave it a good shot. Our culinary exploration of Pine Cliffs started with lunch at Corda Café. It manages to strike a balance between being welcome and casual, yet with food that is a very high standard. We put the seafood to the test straightaway and it passed with flying colours. There is something very special about dining outside in a friendly atmosphere, feasting on fish while the sun gently warms your skin.

O Pescador serves that day's catch | Pine Cliffs Resort

There are many restaurants within the resort and they are all wonderfully different. If you, like me, love fish and seafood then this is the place. My favourite was O Pescador - outdoors, beautiful decor and incredible cooking. Alongside an extensive menu, we were presented with a list of the day's fresh catch. You can also peruse your choice chilling on ice before it is cooked to perfection on charcoal. We took the waiters recommendation and started with oysters before moving onto a wonderful fish stew, rounded off with port, of course!

The location and food at Mare are wonderful | Pine Cliffs

For location, there is nothing like Mare. It is literally on the beach. Enormous windows are all that separate you from the sands indoors. We opted to sit in the outdoor area, wowed by a top quality feast just steps from the sea's edge. My garlic prawn starter was the best I have ever eaten, drizzled with butter, garlic and herbs. The seafood skewer was recommended by the waiter because it allowed us to taste several kinds of fish in one go. Delicious. The speciality cocktail was Toasted Coconut Pina Colada. It was unique and just what I needed after a stroll along the beach.

What you need to know ... For more information about Pine Cliffs resort, please visit www.pinecliffs.com Prices start from £205 per night, based on 2 adults sharing a Deluxe Room with Resort View including breakfast. Price based on January 2025 stay. Flights with Jet2 from Birmingham Airport to Faro, Algarve start from £128.00 per person return.

The Algarve attracts huge amounts of Brits | .

Pine Cliffs is so called, not surprisingly, because it is blessed with lots of both. Portuguese pine trees are not like ours, they have trunks which shoot up into the sky and wonderful dark green foliage which provides heavenly shade from the relentless sun. As for the cliffs, these are an incredible array of oranges. They have been carved by centuries of winds and seas into works of art, peppered with trees with roots which cling on for survival. There are steps and a wooden path to the beach, and a glass elevator which is worth using for the views even when you're trying to ease the guilt and get your steps in.

You'll find another gem just on the edge of the cliff. Mirador Champagne Bar is the best spot to catch the glorious Algarve sunset. It has unbroken views over the sea and, with a glass of champagne in hand, offers photos which will leave everyone back home feeling jealous. Get there early because, although the sunset is the main attraction, the drinks are good and you’ll want to try more than one.

The resort has numerous swimming pools | Pine Cliffs

There are more chances to over indulge than you can imagine, however Pine Cliffs is also a wellness resort. You can laze by numerous pools dotted around the resort or get in some energetic lengths. The gym is available right around the clock and there are classes in everything from Pilates to weight training. The tennis courts are very popular, not surprisingly because they have Annabel Croft Tennis Academy. There are also lots of golfers who head there because of it's top notch 9-hole course, perched 200 feet above the Atlantic Ocean. It includes the particular challenge of the Par 3 sixth hole, known as the Devil’s Parlour - built over a ravine that requires a 197metre carrying shot over the cliffs to even reach the green. As complete beginners, we had an hour's golf lesson with Miguel. It passed in a flash and, while we had great fun along the way, we somehow also managed to learn a lot. I'm not a big fan of the sport but if anybody can give you the bug to try, it is Miguel at Pine Cliffs. We might even give it a go back home now we've started.

Golfers face a unique challenge on the cliff's edge | Pine Cliffs

The Algarve is well known for having lots on offer. We made the most of our short time by hopping on a boat to see the famous Benagil caves. It is a popular trip and the boat was busy but it is worth it to see the stunning coastline. Next time, we will try one of the varied barbecues or picnics on the beach but just seeing the colours of this picturesque shore makes it worth it. In fact, we have plenty more about the Algarve that we want to explore when next over that way.

A boat trip along the coastline is a must | Other

Any trip to Pine Cliffs will always come back around to food. There is just too much to talk about and so many things to try. The orange juice, Port, cherry liquor in dark chocolate cups, olive oil ... the list of things you’ll want to take home extends far beyond what will fit in any suitcase.

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you might also find it a trifle challenging. Everything is fresh, beautifully presented and the biggest range I have seen at any hotel. We walked around it a couple of times just admiring the displays and trying to make up our minds where to start. There is all the usual that you would expect from fully cooked English to cereals, rainbows of fruit, tempting pastries and mounds of bread. Then there is the selection of cheeses, dried meats, salads and accompaniments, the smoothies, the cakes, muffins and healthy superfood seeds. If that isn’t enough, there is the freshest honey which you help yourself to straight from the honeycomb.

That's not even to mention the cooking stations where you can order Eggs Benedict or Omelettes cooked exactly how you like them. There were some Portugese specialities which topped everything else on offer. Take my advice, never skip breakfast at Pine Cliffs.

Piri Piri Steakhouse is a hotspot for meat lovers | Pine Cliffs

Another one not to miss is Piri Piri Steakhouse. It is right on the edge of the resort, which offers a good chance to get some steps in before tucking into dinner. The presentation is great and it is a heavenly spot for meat-lovers, no matter how you like your steak served.

The Algarve has long been popular with Brits. It had a lot to offer, not least its wonderful produce and sunshine. The temperature was mid 20s when we visited towards the end of October, a perfect temperature for anyone who burns easily like me.

The region has many gems. Pine Cliffs is one of the most precious jewels in its crown, ingeniously crafted to reflect the glory of the region. Our stay left us with a spring in our step and a new-found level of contentment. Life is for living well. We definitely carried the joy discovered in Portugal back home with us.