I flew from Manchester Airport for a jam-packed weekend in iconic Istanbul and it was a treat for the senses
Istanbul is also a city you can have a full experience of in a long weekend, directly from Manchester Airport.
The Turkish city is vibrant and has so much to offer the keen traveller. Flying out from Manchester, I was treated to a taste of business class. Turkish Airlines were crowned the Best Airline in Europe and World’s Best Business Class Catering Service by SkyTrax- after landing in Turkey it was easy to see why. Comfortable seats and a three course meal set me up well to start the weekend.
Flights are daily and mine took just over three-and-a-half hours. The city was winding down for the day by the time I arrived. My base in Turkey was the five-star Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus hotel, which is close to the stretch of water that it gets its name from. It commanded stunning views of the city, although I needed to wait until morning to fully appreciate them.
The sun was shining and the waters of the Bosphorus strait were shimmering as I was taken into the beating heart of the city. History is often etched into these great European places, and Istanbul is brimming with it. Over the centuries civilisations and empires built their status around Istanbul, and the influences of these are clear as you make your way around the streets.
The smells of Istanbul are what I found the most striking, particularly in the bazaars that are scattered around the city. Scents of spices, Turkish delight and street food greet you as you step inside these vast markets which you can very easily get lost in. The bazaars are also good spots to escape the afternoon heat, which even in September reached stifling points.
The skyline of Istanbul is one that pays homage to the rich cultural history of the city and country. The familiar sight of the domed roof of mosques make the views of Istanbul some of the most interesting in Europe.
The waters of the Bosphorus are practical as well as beautiful. It provides a way for locals and tourists to get around the city, and the banks of it are lined with more of these historical buildings. One of my favourite of these was the Topkapi Palace, one home to the Turkish Sultans. The fine interior and many rooms are a labyrinth that takes you away from the flurry and the heat of the city streets.
A private boat trip is apparently one of the best ways to see the many sights of the Bosphorus, and this is how my first afternoon in Istanbul was spent. The hustle and bustle of a city full of life took a back seat, and this was replaced with an all different kind of busy. Every size vessel from small fishing boats to intercontinental cruise liners pass through these waters, a contrast that adds to the energetic nature of the city.
At night, Istanbul comes alive with the smells of fine foods and the opportunity to enjoy fine dining with good drinks to top an experience off. During my stay I had the opportunity to try some culinary delights, and a very authentic Turkish drink. This is Raki, and it is an aniseed tasting drink which is a shot, but drunk mixed with water. The drink is similar to brandy, and being the national drink of Turkey I was keen to try it. A drink with several strong tastes, it was a flavour that I’ll not forget about in a hurry - in a good way.