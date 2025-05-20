Flying soon? These travel mistakes could empty your wallet

Holidaymakers setting off on their trips are being told of common travel mistakes which could cost them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel insurance experts from Quotezone.co.uk have highlighted some of the most costly travel mishaps – from failing to check in ahead of time to leaving airport parking until the last minute.

Most Popular

With around a quarter of Brits booking summer travels more than six months ahead of departure in order to help cut costs, now is the time to pay attention to some of the mistakes which could catch travellers out this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers can avoid being slapped with fines and additional costs by being aware of departing and returning airlines, booking airport parking as soon as possible, taking out appropriate travel insurance and considering baggage allowance.

Tell us your news

Greg Wilson, CEO and travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Travelling can be stressful at the best of times, without incurring additional costs for little – and often avoidable – mistakes.

“That's why we wanted to highlight some of the common (and some not so common) travel mishaps, to help Brits hold on to as much extra cash as possible this year.

“Research shows nearly a fifth of people experience winter blues brought on by seasonal changes from September to April, making the new year a popular time for people planning breaks to warmer climes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Booking summer trips far in advance can really help make savings and avoid all sorts of common travel issues.

“Pre-empting additional charges is key, like booking airport parking as early as possible and getting in contact with mobile providers and setting spending limits on data roaming charges.”

“Even simple things like flying with two different airlines and charges for overweight baggage can catch travellers off guard and take a real dent out of the travel budget.”

Here are some common travel mistakes to avoid, according to travel insurance site Quotezone:

Failing to check in ahead of time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually, airlines will allow you to check in online around 24 hours ahead of your flight. This can save you time and money, as scrambling to check in at the airport could mean you are cutting it fine to get to your gate on time. Some airlines will also charge you for checking in at the airport, which can be a hefty sum if discovered last minute - so better to go online and avoid additional costs if you can.

Pay attention to liquids rules

Recently, Gatwick announced a change to their rules, which means travellers will no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in a plastic bag. Instead, these items can now be left in luggage. Other UK airports have already put this rule in place, but other airports around the world may not have the same technology that allows them to follow this. Before travelling, check the rule for both your departure and arrival airports to ensure you follow rules for both airports and avoid delays or hiccups at security.

Travelling with different airlines

Often, travel providers will offer cheaper prices for flights which depart and return to different airports or through different airlines. While this can be a great way to save some of the holiday budget, you must be careful and check all T’s and C’s. Make sure to carefully review the baggage allowance rules for the different airlines. Failure to check ahead of time could leave you caught out with more baggage than you are allowed on your returning flight, forcing you to cough up additional fees to the airline.

Overpacking

Avoid steep baggage fees and overweight luggage by carefully checking the allowance of your chosen airline in advance - some airlines have different restrictions per country so it's sensible to do some research beforehand. Making sure you are fully aware of what you can/can’t bring is the best way to avoid being stung with a fee once you get to the airport. It’s also important to plan ahead and think about additional space you might need on your return journey.

Not taking out travel insurance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prep for the worst and any unexpected costs by making sure you have taken out adequate travel insurance. Make sure to compare different providers for the best deals and check they include all the coverage you may need. Failing to take out travel insurance when you book your trip could also leave you vulnerable if something were to go wrong in the run up to your departure date - and leave you severely out of pocket.

Forgetting to pack entertainment

On-flight entertainment can be essential, especially for those travelling with children or people who struggle to sleep on planes. Forgetting to pack a book or headphones from home could mean having to fork out airport prices to replace them – even packing some onboard snacks in advance avoids the expensive in-flight costs.

Leaving parking until the last minute

Airport parking normally gets more expensive as you get closer to your departure date. Think of parking as an extension of your holiday - once the flights, hotel and transfers are booked you should also make sure your parking is covered. Otherwise, leaving booking a spot until the last minute could mean limited availability and surging costs.

Read the fine print of your mobile plan

Ahead of any trip, it is important to make sure you will be covered by your phone plan. If your plan does not cover you internationally, check any costs and set up limits if you need to. It is best to ask your mobile provider if they are able to set a spending cap to your roaming data for the duration of your trip. Forgetting this could mean you come home to an unexpectantly large mobile bill.