Stewart on target for Berwick again - in hockey win
The Berwick Rangers striker picked up a hockey stick and netted in a 3-2 win over Edinburgh University.
Player of the match Orla Moore struck twice in the win in Women’s League Three.
Berwick have slipped to third in the table for the first time this season after two defeats saw them overtaken by Eskvale.
A victory in their final fixture of the season at EHC 4 this weekend would elevate the Borderers back up into second spot behind champions Inverleith.
Berwick have enjoyed a tremendous season with 13 wins and 6 defeats from their 19 games to date, while they’ve scored 54 times and conceded just 29.