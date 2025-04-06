Stewart on target for Berwick again - in hockey win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michelle Stewart scores goals - whatever the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Berwick Rangers striker picked up a hockey stick and netted in a 3-2 win over Edinburgh University.

Player of the match Orla Moore struck twice in the win in Women’s League Three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick have slipped to third in the table for the first time this season after two defeats saw them overtaken by Eskvale.

The team are looking to end the season on a high note

A victory in their final fixture of the season at EHC 4 this weekend would elevate the Borderers back up into second spot behind champions Inverleith.

Berwick have enjoyed a tremendous season with 13 wins and 6 defeats from their 19 games to date, while they’ve scored 54 times and conceded just 29.