Stewart on target for Berwick again - in hockey win

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
Michelle Stewart scores goals - whatever the sport.

The Berwick Rangers striker picked up a hockey stick and netted in a 3-2 win over Edinburgh University.

Player of the match Orla Moore struck twice in the win in Women’s League Three.

Berwick have slipped to third in the table for the first time this season after two defeats saw them overtaken by Eskvale.

The team are looking to end the season on a high note
The team are looking to end the season on a high note

A victory in their final fixture of the season at EHC 4 this weekend would elevate the Borderers back up into second spot behind champions Inverleith.

Berwick have enjoyed a tremendous season with 13 wins and 6 defeats from their 19 games to date, while they’ve scored 54 times and conceded just 29.

