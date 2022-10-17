Rugby.

It was Berwick’s third win in seven games in Scottish National League 2 and lifted them to 15 points in the table and seventh position.

Cartha drew first blood when they were awarded a penalty for a Berwick offside offence after seven minutes, but after a break by Ali Grieve, James Thompson went over under the posts and Jack Webster kicked the conversion for a Blacks’ 3-7 lead.

A series of knock-ones near the Cartha line cost Berwick vital possession, but two tries in quick succession from Duncan Hardie and Grieve saw the visitors take control.

Hardie powered over from a maul, with Grieve touching down after a take at a line-out and with Webster adding both conversions the Scremerston side established a 3-19 advantage.

But just before half-time the hosts pulled a score back, when they won a race for the line. The conversion attempt was missed, which meant Berwick led 8-19 at the break.

And that was a lead they extended with the first play of the second half. The Blacks resumed at pace and Adam Rosie burst through under the posts, Webster kicking the extras for 8-26.

Hardie then added another try, and although the conversion was missed, an 8-31 lead looked to be more than enough with only 47 minutes on the clock.

But CQP never gave up and they added a second try after going through the phases. The conversion was missed, but they had cut the deficit to 13-31.

A period of Berwick pressure failed to bring any addition to the scoreboard, and when Cartha went upfield and scored again, conversion missed, the arrears were reduced to 18-31.

Berwick continued to make life difficult for themselves and another try saw their lead reduced further to 25-31.

Suddenly the home side were within one score and the Northumbrians knew they could not afford any more slip-ups.

The nerves were eventually settled when Berwick went through the phases and full back Ben Nicholson went over for what proved to be the decisive score, Webster adding the extras for a 25-38 victory.

