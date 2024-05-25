Refereeing ranks beefed up by Rothbury butcher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His rise up through the refereeing ranks has been rapid, with Rothbury butcher Morris Adamson swopping his coaching bib for a flag and whistle.

He was a goalscoring midfielder at Armstrong Park throughout the 1990s before dedicating his time to developing young talent by managing sides in the club’s youth set-up.

When his team reached over 16 and dropped out of the Youth framework, Morris decided to don the black uniform.

For a player who had questioned decisions over the years playing on the pitch it was something of a case of poacher-turned-gamekeeper – and he is loving it.

Morris in the middle

“I did my referee course in June last year. There weren't any available in Northumberland, so I approached the Durham F.A and did it through them,” said Morris.

“I wanted to stay in football after the team I coached folded and had always enjoyed refereeing any games I had to help out in. I try to get as much support from the NFA as I can and I'm constantly badgering them for more opportunities to improve and get promoted.”

Match officials are in high demand in the county and Morris says other ex-players should consider taking it up.

“I would certainly recommend refereeing to former players. I think it's a massive help being a former player as I can relate to the players on the pitch having been there myself."

Linesman at an Alliance Cup Final.

“There is certainly a need for referees at grassroots level as they are the future of the game. Sometimes I've been doing four games a week,” he continued.

“I've loved every minute of my refereeing journey so far, but a couple of highlights stand out. The first game I refereed both managers marked me 10/10 and the home manager texted me to say he appreciated that I’d been ‘straight down the middle and fair.’ I've still got his text on my phone to prove it!” he laughs.

“Another highlight was being asked to be assistant referee in the Neville Covey Cup Final in the Northern Alliance, a massive honour in my first season.”