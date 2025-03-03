Penalty heartache for Rothbury in Minor Cup

Hazlerigg keeper Ross Logan broke Rothbury hearts.

The number one pulled off a penalty save as the Reds exited the NFA Minor Cup semi-finals in a shoot-out.

It was tough luck on a Coquetdale side who had levelled ten minutes from time in a hard-fought game between two evenly-matched Northern Alliance Division One teams.

“We’re gutted - penalties are the worst way to go out,” said Reds player manager Tom Macpherson.

Nelson and his team-mates celebrate. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

His powerful header from an Andy Murray corner crashed back off the face of the crossbar for Josh Nelson to drill home the rebound and spark the celebrations in the 80th minute.

“I thought we were second best in the first half and gave them too much time on the ball. Second half I thought we were much better, we had a couple of opportunities and that gave us confidence,” said Macpherson.

“When we got the equaliser, which I thought we were probably value for, I was hoping for more time because momentum is a massive thing. Ultimately, we got beat on penalties and that is a story of fine margins.”

Logan had saved well when James Allan shaped to bend a shot around him from 20 yards on the half hour on the artificial surface at Bullocksteads.

Josh Nelson lashes home the leveller. Picture by Susan Aynsley

But it was ‘Rigg who broke the deadlock four minutes before the break when a deep free-kick was nodded down at the back post for Leslie McAuley to pounce in the six-yard box and poke in from close range.

Rothbury almost levelled just after the hour when Murray went clear but just couldn’t get his shot away and the ball was bundled clear.

The Reds were moving the ball around the pitch confidently and after they levelled had a chance to win it late on. Murray was flattened on the edge of the box as he burst through, but Dylan Adams’ resultant free kick from 20-yards was hit into the wall.

“I’m proud of our lads as will Mark (Bullock, Hazlerigg manager) be with his - the game was played in a competitive spirit but full of respect at the same time.”

Hazlerigg kept their nerve to net all five of their penalties and book themselves a spot in the Final against Division Two’s Wallsend Boys Club u23s, who were 6-1 winners over AFC Newbiggin reserves in the other semi-final.

It will be the black and white’s third appearance in the Minor Cup Final in ten years.