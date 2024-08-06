Team GB: Morpeth cyclist Hamish Turnbull gunning for medal in men's team sprint after strong qualifying round at Paris 2024 Olympics

By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Northumberland athlete is among the Team GB cyclists that will take to the velodrome today in search of a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Hamish Turnbull, from Morpeth, made his Olympics debut at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Monday, riding alongside fellow debutante Ed Lowe and Tokyo Olympics silver and bronze medalist Jack Carlin in the men’s team sprint qualifying round.

The team set the second fastest qualifying time of 41.862s, beaten only by an Olympic record-setting performance by the Netherlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turnbull, nicknamed the Morpeth Mish, and his teammates, will compete against Germany in Heat Three later today, Tuesday, looking to beat their opponents and set a time quick enough to make it to the gold medal match.

Morpeth's Hamish Turnbull celebrates a strong qualifying performance during the men’s team sprint on day ten of the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)Morpeth's Hamish Turnbull celebrates a strong qualifying performance during the men’s team sprint on day ten of the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Morpeth's Hamish Turnbull celebrates a strong qualifying performance during the men’s team sprint on day ten of the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The team sprint format sees two teams of three race each other around the track over three laps, with one rider dropping out after each lap.

Team GB’s heat is scheduled to take place just after 6pm UK time, while the medal races will get underway shortly after 7pm.

Gold in the women’s team sprint was won by Team GB for the first time yesterday.

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberlandNetherlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice