Team GB: Morpeth cyclist Hamish Turnbull gunning for medal in men's team sprint after strong qualifying round at Paris 2024 Olympics
Hamish Turnbull, from Morpeth, made his Olympics debut at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Monday, riding alongside fellow debutante Ed Lowe and Tokyo Olympics silver and bronze medalist Jack Carlin in the men’s team sprint qualifying round.
The team set the second fastest qualifying time of 41.862s, beaten only by an Olympic record-setting performance by the Netherlands.
Turnbull, nicknamed the Morpeth Mish, and his teammates, will compete against Germany in Heat Three later today, Tuesday, looking to beat their opponents and set a time quick enough to make it to the gold medal match.
The team sprint format sees two teams of three race each other around the track over three laps, with one rider dropping out after each lap.
Team GB’s heat is scheduled to take place just after 6pm UK time, while the medal races will get underway shortly after 7pm.
Gold in the women’s team sprint was won by Team GB for the first time yesterday.
