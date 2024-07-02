Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland athlete has earned a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Hamish Turnbull, from Morpeth, is one of 20 cyclists confirmed by the British Olympic Association to be competing for Team GB this summer.

It will be the 24-year-old’s debut at the Olympics, with the competition getting underway in France on Friday, July 26.

In a social media post, Hamish said: “I am thrilled to announce that I have been selected to represent Team GB at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Hamish Turnbull, nicknamed The Morpeth Mish, will take to the velodrome in the men’s team sprint. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann (L) and Barrington Coombs (R) via Getty Images)

“I would like to give a huge thank you to everybody who has helped me get to this point.

“I cannot wait to get to Paris alongside my Team GB team mates so that we can show the world what we can do.”

Hamish, nicknamed The Morpeth Mish, will take to the velodrome in the men’s team sprint, a format that sees two teams of three race each other around the track over three laps, with one rider dropping out after each lap.

He will race alongside fellow debutant Ed Lowe and Tokyo Olympics silver and bronze medallist Jack Carlin.

Team GB chef de mission, Mark England, said: “Team GB has a rich tradition with Olympic cycling, and I am thrilled that we will be taking our largest ever cycling team to Paris.

“It is very exciting to see the next generation of cyclists selected to compete for Team GB in Paris, alongside some of our seasoned Olympians and Olympic medallists.

“I am fully confident that all the athletes selected will put in some fantastic performances this summer.”

Performance director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park, added: “I am delighted for each and every one of the riders we have announced to represent Team GB in Paris, and have no doubt that they will make the nation proud over the 18 days of cycling competition in Paris.

“I am proud once again of our work to support and nurture the best of British talent through our performance pathway, and to see 10 debutants announced as part of the squad today.