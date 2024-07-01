Berwick's Leon Flint to captain Great Britain's speedway team in 'world cup'

Leon Flint will skipper GB's under-21 squad at the SoN2. Picture: Ian Adam

Berwick-based Leon Flint will lead Great Britain’s bid to win their first under-21 speedway ‘world cup’ later this month.

The 21-year-old former Prior Park and Berwick Academy pupil moved from Berwick Bandits to Glasgow in the Championship this winter.

He became the first Brit to qualify for the SGP2 series and just missed out on a semi-final place in the first round in Sweden three weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he has been rewarded for his fine form – not just at Glasgow but also for Birmingham in Britain’s top league and Czestochowa in Poland – by selection for the Speedway of Nations2 (SoN2) squad which will bid for glory in Manchester on July 12.

SoN2 is a pairs event bringing together the world’s seven top nations.

The former British under-21 and under-19 champion skippers two years after he was part of the GB team which won a bronze medal in Denmark.

Flint is joined in the squad by twins Dan and Joe Thompson, Sam Hagon – who pipped him to the British under-21 title last month – and Ashton Boughen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has experience of the pacy Manchester circuit having cemented his early promise with a breakthrough season as a 16-year-old riding for Belle Vue Colts in 2017, the same season he made his debut for the Bandits in the Championship.

Flint said: “I was pleased just to be included in the squad, it’s always an honour to put on the red, white and blue of Great Britain.

“But being appointed as captain is something just a little bit special.