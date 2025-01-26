Berwick hockey clash off - again

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:16 BST
When the morning phone call came it probably wasn’t unexpected – but it was devastating all the same for Berwick hockey club.

The damage caused by Storm Eowyn meant that the Meggetland Sports Complex venue called off all fixtures as sections of fencing were down and a contractor couldn’t do the work ahead of the games.

Berwick were looking forward to taking on Edinburgh after what is now almost THREE MONTHS of inaction.

They will now face bottom side Falkirk & Linlithgow in Womens East Three League this Saturday.

Berwick are still second in the table behind Inverleith.

