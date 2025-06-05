British Champion Sam Hagon hopes to make it a happy return to Shielfield Park for the Berwick Bandits this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Essex-based youngster collected his second national under-21 title the day after starring in the team’s last outing, an exhilarating two-point victory over title favourites Poole.

They take on Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire tomorrow night (Friday) and then in the Borders the following evening (7pm start).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With big-spending Poole, Glasgow and Redcar favourites to fill three of the end of season play-off places the fourth and final spot is likely to be contested by teams including both the Bandits and Scorpions.

Sam Hagon. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Both have dreadful records on each other’s tracks – Scunthorpe have won just three times in 33 visits to Berwick and the Bandits have had little more success in Lincolnshire.

Which means that the bonus point awarded for the aggregate win could be vital in separating teams come the end of the season.

With reserve Daye Wood sidelined, Berwick call on Tom Spencer, released by Redcar, tomorrow night with Freddy Hodder, who moved from Berwick to Glasgow, filling the number six berth on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Newcastle number one Steve Worrall leads the charge but the visitors’ strength could be in reserve where Shielfield track specialists Simon Lambert and teenage former Berwick Academy rider Luke Harrison could find themselves in for a busy night.

Peter Kildemand. Picture: Keith Hamblin

For Berwick, the new averages see Peter Kildemand restored to the number one berth, trading places with Craig Cook.

However, Friday is the last meeting before the Dane qualifies for a live average to replace his assessed average of 8.50 which will see the Cumbrian head the team again later in the month.

Bandits team manager Stewart Dickson said: “We won against Poole without all really firing and the points in the league table are what are important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scunthorpe are a good side, especially at home, but rider for rider we can more than match them even in Lincolnshire.

“It is a question of everyone doing their jobs and not worrying too much about the opposition.

“But it is even more important that we make Shielfield a fortress and a place where we pick up aggregate points for fun.

“Do that and we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“We’ve had no speedway at Berwick for two weeks so hopefully the fans will be itching to come out and cheer them on.”