Morpeth suffer cricket defeat

Morpeth wicket keeper Ethan Deal smashed seven sixes and five fours as he punished the Ponteland bowlers to make 75 runs from just 43 deliveries – but was left ultimately frustrated as JD Mirza sent his bails flying.

Taking Deal’s wicket was a big deal for the hosts as the Aussie was settling into what looked like could be a huge total – he’s now landed 1008 since joining the Longhirst Hall side this season – and it put the pressure on a Morpeth side who were chasing a target of 236/7 set by Pont.

They had three players hit half centuries during their innings; Jonathon Appleby got 61, Ben O’Brien 54 and Harry Ash 58 as they settled after losing Daniel Wright for a duck after facing just seven balls to leave them 2/1 after two overs.

Paul Elliott took the catch from a Callum Lawn delivery to gain the applause for that one, and Elliott went on to take 3/35 himself as he topped the bowling figures.

Ethan Deal hit a quickfire 75 for Morpeth

But Morpeth went down to a 73-run defeat as they were 163 all out by the 34th over when the tail end collapsed and the last four wickets fell without adding to the total.

Ponteland’s Ben O’Brien bowled figures of 3-6 and Mirza was 3-56.

Morpeth will look to bounce back when they take on high-flying Newcastle City at Longhirst this weekend.